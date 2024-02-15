EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire

    Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Darcy Seaton) Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Darcy Seaton)
    A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.

    A woman was found dead in the basement of a house in the Beacon Heights neighbourhood after a fire early Tuesday morning.

    She died of smoke inhalation, police said in an update Thursday, identifying her as Renee Marie Larocque, 35. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

    The 37-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and arson to property showing disregard for human life, as well as breaching conditions of a release order. 

