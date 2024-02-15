Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.

A woman was found dead in the basement of a house in the Beacon Heights neighbourhood after a fire early Tuesday morning.

She died of smoke inhalation, police said in an update Thursday, identifying her as Renee Marie Larocque, 35. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The 37-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and arson to property showing disregard for human life, as well as breaching conditions of a release order.