EDMONTON -- A man was charged with manslaughter after the death of a 68-year-old in Vegreville.

On April 3, Vegreville RCMP were called to a disturbance at the Woodgarden Estates trailer court at 9:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Zolton Gordon Koleszar, 68, in need of medical aid, according to RCMP. They performed first aid until a medical team arrived, but he died on scene.

The death was considered suspicious at the time and on April 4, RCMP arrested and charged Steven Zoltan Koleszar, 36, of Vegreville with manslaughter.

RCMP did not say if there was any relation between the victim and the accused.

Koleszar is expected in Vegreville Provincial Court on April 26.

An autopsy was completed on April 9, but RCMP have not released a cause of death.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided,” said RCMP in a news release.