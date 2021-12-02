Man charged with manslaughter, robbery with firearm in 2020 murder
Investigators were on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue after reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning on Nov. 11, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton).
EDMONTON -
A 45-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of Darrin Dean Cross, the Edmonton Police Service says.
On Nov. 11, 2020, police responded to a weapons complaint near 102 Street and 120 Avenue. Officers located a victim who had died.
An autopsy two days later confirmed Cross, 37, died of a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.
Sheldon Blyan was charged with manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.