Man charged with multiple firearm, drug offences
EDMONTON -- An officer of the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on multiple offences.
RCMP say the officer was patrolling Saddle Lake Cree Nation and noticed Sean Wilfred Moosewah, 32, driving even though he's prohibited from operating a vehicle.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found a semi-automatic weapon, a shotgun, ammunition, over 100 grams of meth, 80 grams of cocaine and 36 grams of mushrooms, RCMP said.
Moosewah faces 10 separate offences including:
• Three counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
• Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
• Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
• Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions
• Two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition in a vehicle
• Multiple offences related to improper use of and possession of a firearm
Moosewah is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court June 10.