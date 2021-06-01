EDMONTON -- An officer of the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on multiple offences.

RCMP say the officer was patrolling Saddle Lake Cree Nation and noticed Sean Wilfred Moosewah, 32, driving even though he's prohibited from operating a vehicle.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found a semi-automatic weapon, a shotgun, ammunition, over 100 grams of meth, 80 grams of cocaine and 36 grams of mushrooms, RCMP said.

Moosewah faces 10 separate offences including:

• Three counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

• Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

• Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions

• Two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition in a vehicle

• Multiple offences related to improper use of and possession of a firearm

Moosewah is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court June 10.