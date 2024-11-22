Man charged with murder in 2023 killing of Edmonton man

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of an Edmonton man who was found on a road in Lamont County last December.

Robert Jeffrey Kuspira, 45, was found dead on Township Road 552 near Range Road 201 on Dec. 14, 2023.

An autopsy soon after found that his death was a homicide. No other details about the circumstances around the death were released.

RCMP said they arrested a 41-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the killing.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Saskatchewan on Dec. 12.