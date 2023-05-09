Man charged with murder in death of Paul Band First Nation woman

Mounties west of Edmonton have charged a 28-year-old man in the death of a woman who was found injured last week.

Police were called to the Paul Band First Nation last Tuesday where they found 33-year-old Saundra Bearhead suffering from a "serious knife wound injury."

She was rushed to hospital in Edmonton but died on Sunday.

Homicide investigators have arrested Blake Bird and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

Bird has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on Wednesday.

Paul Band First Nation is located roughly 60 kilometres west of Edmonton, near Wabamun Lake.