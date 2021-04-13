EDMONTON -- Mounties say a woman knew the northern Alberta man who is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Trudy Didzena, 39, was found dead by RCMP on April 11 in a home in Chateh, Alta., some 800 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Although an autopsy isn't scheduled to happen until later in the week, investigators have ruled her death a homicide and charged Kirk George Providence with second-degree murder.

The 25-year-old is also a Chateh resident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21 in Chateh.