Man charged with murdering northern Alta. woman police say he knew
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 1:44PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Mounties say a woman knew the northern Alberta man who is charged with second-degree murder in her death.
Trudy Didzena, 39, was found dead by RCMP on April 11 in a home in Chateh, Alta., some 800 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Although an autopsy isn't scheduled to happen until later in the week, investigators have ruled her death a homicide and charged Kirk George Providence with second-degree murder.
The 25-year-old is also a Chateh resident.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21 in Chateh.