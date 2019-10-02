

CTV News Edmonton





A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the online luring of a teenage girl.

The girl’s father called police on Sept. 25 after he discovered his daughter was communicating with a man online who proposed the exchange of nude photos for cash, and later meeting up for sex.

The communication between the two began on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 27, police arrested Nicholas Alfred Rice, 31, and charged him with luring a child, distributing/importing/selling child pornography, possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit content available to a child, and indecent exposure to a child under 16.

Investigators believe there may be other who have been contacted by Rice. They are encouraging other victims to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.