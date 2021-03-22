EDMONTON -- A 55-year-old Cold Lake man is in RCMP custody and charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 homicide.

Dale Edward Delorme, 55, was arrested on Sunday and charged after an investigation by an RCMP major crimes unit.

Aubrey Skelding, 40, was found shot inside a home by officers in the early hours of Aug. 18, 2020. An autopsy later determined her death was a homicide.

A man was initially arrested but was released without charges.

Delorme is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.