EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have charged Brian Jerome James Paul, 27, with second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel Sunshine.

On June 26, 2020, officers were called to a home around 16 Avenue and 42 Street. When they arrived, officers found Sunshine, 34, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

EMS treated Sunshine but he died on scene, according to police.

On March 5, 2021, the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed Sunshine died of a wound caused by a sharp-edged weapon and that it was considered a homicide.

A warrant for Paul’s arrest was issued on Nov. 20, 2020. At the time, he was in custody at the Saskatoon Correctional Facility on an unrelated matter.