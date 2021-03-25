EDMONTON -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of an Athabasca woman.

Kelsey Thunder, 23, was found unresponsive at an Athabasca residence in the early hours of March 22.

Mounties deemed her death to be suspicious and a major crime unit led an investigation.

Wyatt Thunder, also of Athabasca, was arrested and later remanded into custody.

Police aren't yet saying how the two are related.

Thunder's next court appearance is scheduled for March 25 in Fort Saskatchewan.