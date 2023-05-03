Man charged with second-degree murder in killing of Whitefish Lake First Nation woman

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 56-year-old woman in northern Alberta.

High Prairie RCMP say they received reports of an assault at a home in Atikameg on Whitefish Lake First Nation on April 27.

When they arrived at the home, they found 56-year-old Beatrice Laboucan dead.

RCMP say a 31-year-old man was also found in the home and was arrested.

The man, a resident of Whitefish Lake First Nation, was charged with second-degree murder on April 28.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in High Prairie on May 29.