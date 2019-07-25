A man has been charged with second degree murder in a year-old homicide case.

Aurion Mustus, a 21-year-old from Alexis First Nation, was arrested on July 24 and charged with the second degree murder of Peter Joseph Kaminski.

Kaminski's body was found in a cabin at Lessard Lake on June 16, 2018. He was 57 years old.

Mustus is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Mayerthorpe Provincial Court on Aug. 1.

Lessard Lake is located northwest of Edmonton, at the junction of Highways 43 and 765.