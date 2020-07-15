EDMONTON -- A Saddle Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's remains were found in the Saddle Lake area in June 2019.

Billy Joe Brertton, 43, was arrested on July 14, and was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with the human remains of Kimberly Cardinal.

Cardinal, 34, was last seen on April 23, 2019. On June 25, 2019, police found human remains in the Saddle Lake area, and on July 24, 2019, an autopsy identified the body as Cardinal.

RCMP say the year-long investigation led the Major Crimes unit to press charges against Brertton.

Brertton was denied bail and remains in custody, said police.

His next court appearance is July 23 in St. Paul, Alta.

Police say there are no other suspects.