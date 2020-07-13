EDMONTON -- A man has been accused of the second-degree murder of a 55-year-old resident of Saddle Lake, Alta.

St. Paul RCMP say they found Faron Houle dead inside a home on July 8 around 5:40 p.m.

Police had been responding to a call about an unwanted man at the residence, who had fled by the time they arrived.

Houle’s death was considered suspicious.

On July 10, Peter Faron Cardinal, 38, was arrested and charged.

Police say there are no other suspects.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on July 30.