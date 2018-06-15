Edmonton police have charged a man in his 20s, in connection to the fatal stabbing of a male in the city’s west end.

Police said Nathan Joshua Piche, 26, was arrested Thursday during a vehicle stop in the Gibbons area.

Piche has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the weekend stabbing death of a man in his 30s.

Officers were called to an apartment in the area of 115 Avenue and 124 Street Sunday, June 10, at about 11 p.m.

Police arrived to find an injured 36-year-old male. He was given first aid, but pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was determined to be a stab wound, and his death was deemed to be homicide.

EPS said it has chosen to not release the name of the deceased in this case, citing privacy concerns for the victim and his family.