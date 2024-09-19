Man charged with sexually assaulting a teen is an Alberta sheriff

An Edmonton man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy is a member of the Alberta sheriffs, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.

Stephen Frank Dienes, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in 2022 after befriending him on a social media app.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service announced he was charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and sexual exploitation, adding there may be additional victims.

"We are aware that a member of the Alberta sheriffs was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service. I am unable to speak further to the matter as this is an active investigation," Sheena Campbell of the ministry of public safety and emergency relations said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

"As an employer, the Government of Alberta is following our standard protocols to ensure a comprehensive review of the matter can occur. We cannot comment further on details of his employment due to privacy."

A man with the same name is also listed as a trainer on the website for the St. Albert Raiders U18 hockey team.

Dienes is set to appear in court on Oct. 22.