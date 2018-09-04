

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A Whitecourt man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded a local business of more than $2 million.

After receiving a report of suspicious activity in March 2017, police launched an investigation looking at a time period of 11 years and records as far back as 2006.

Whitecourt RCMP charged Joel Brian Gunderson, 48, with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Gunderson has been released from custody and is due to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Sept. 25, 2018.