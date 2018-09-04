Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged with theft, fraud of $2M from Whitecourt business
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 12:12PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 1:09PM MDT
A Whitecourt man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded a local business of more than $2 million.
After receiving a report of suspicious activity in March 2017, police launched an investigation looking at a time period of 11 years and records as far back as 2006.
Whitecourt RCMP charged Joel Brian Gunderson, 48, with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
Gunderson has been released from custody and is due to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Sept. 25, 2018.