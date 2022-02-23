Man charged, woman on the loose after break-and-enter thefts outside Edmonton

Bonnyville RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter at a local business in mid-February. One man has been arrested and charged, but police are still trying to locate a woman involved in the incident.

Officers responded to the robbery call on Feb. 10. Once on scene, police said the business had sustained significant damage to the fence line and property, and several vehicles were stolen from the yard.

Vermilion resident Murray Young, 24, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with:

Theft over $5,000

Four counts of theft of a truck

Breaking and entering a business with intent

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Young is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on March 2.

According to police, as a result of the ongoing investigation, RCMP have identified and obtained a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Sky Martin, of Vermilion.

Martin is charged with:

Breaking and entering a business with intent

Theft over $5,000

Five counts of theft of a truck

She is described as:

Fair complexion

5’9”

180 pounds

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Bonnyville RCMP are asking for help from the public to locate Martin.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact RCMP at 780-826-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bonnyville is about 242 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.