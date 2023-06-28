Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.

Several 911 callers reported gunshots in the area near Ormsby Crescent around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a man was out for a walk with his family, including two young children, when a red Nissan Rogue was driven up behind them.

Two masked people got out of the SUV and started to chase the man southeast through the greenspace between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East while shooting at him.

They eventually returned to their SUV and left the area.

Neither the man nor his family were hurt.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

"This was an extremely dangerous incident that occurred in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood filled with families," Acting Insp. Sgt. Eric Stewart of the Edmonton Police Service's Organized Crime Branch said in a news release.

"It's fortunate there weren’t other children or people in the park at that time Saturday, or we may be talking about innocent people getting injured or even killed."

Police will hold a news conference about the shooting at 1 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live online.

Anyone with information that could identify the shooters or the red Nissan SUV is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.