Police in Ontario said a man who was convicted in the May 2010 shooting of a woman at an Edmonton LRT station, has been charged with assaulting a corrections officer.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to the Millhaven Institution, in Loyalist Township, to investigate the reported assault on Sept. 20.

After an investigation by the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad, with help from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit, Colton Ferguson, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Ferguson was sentenced in March 2012 to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 15 years, for the shooting death of Heather Rae Thurier in 2010.

The two crossed paths in the Stadium LRT Station, and argued before Ferguson pulled a rifle out of his backpack and shot Thurier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.