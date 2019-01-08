

CTV Edmonton





Laylin Delorme, the man convicted in the so-called Mac’s murders of 2015 has filed a notice of appeal in his conviction. The Crown is also appealing.

Delorme was sentenced to simultaneous life sentences for the first-degree murders of convenience store clerks Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Banghu back in December. The sentence means he is not eligible for parole for 25 years.

On Tuesday, he appealed his conviction, claiming the verdict was not supported by evidence, and there was a miscarriage of justice.

The Crown is also filing an appeal, on the grounds that the sentence does not take into account the gravity of the offence and degree of Delorme’s responsibility.

In addition to the murder conviction, Delorme also received two eight-year sentences for each robbery, which will be served at the same time as the life sentences, which he is not appealing.

His co-accused in the case, Colton Steinhauer, is schedule to go to trial in the spring.

A teenager was convicted on two counts of manslaughter in November for his roles in the killings.