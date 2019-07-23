Four men are facing attempted murder charges after a severe assault at the Edmonton Institution on July 12.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the exercise yard involving five inmates at 2:20 p.m.

Correctional Officers stopped the assault and one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The victim is now back at the Edmonton Institution, where he is receiving medical care.

Brandon Coultere Bene, 28, Braedon Zobatar, 24, and Laylin Delorme, 28, were charged with attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Luqman Osman, 29, was charged with attempt to commit murder.

In 2018, Laylin Delorme was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Mac’s clerks in 2015.

He is serving simultaneous sentences for the 2015 murders of Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Banghu.

He will not be eligible for parole for more than two decades.