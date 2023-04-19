Man convicted of indecent acts arrested 4 days after release from jail
A man who was released from jail last week after being convicted of committing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary institutions has been arrested again, Edmonton police say.
David Adams, 28, was arrested in February for committing indecent acts at both the University of Alberta and NAIT.
Police say he masturbated in a vehicle while following women at both campuses.
He was convicted, and served jail time for the offences, and was released on April 14.
He was subject to a court order that prohibited him from visiting the U of A or NAIT campuses, and was required to report to a probation officer.
Adams was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with two counts of criminal harassment, and breach of probation, according to a news release issued by the Edmonton Police Service on Wednesday.
Police say he approached girls in the same silver BMW X1 SUV he used to commit previous offences, and attempted to talk to them.
Police say a man was performing indecent acts while driving a BMW SUV similar to this one.
The SUV has the Alberta plate CMR 2328.
Investigators believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone who has had similar interactions with Adams, or has information about other potential breaches of his conditions to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Adams has a lengthy criminal record.
In 2016, he was convicted on five counts of child luring and four counts of sexual contact with a child. He's also been convicted for distributing and selling child pornography, criminal harassment, and threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was sentenced to more than four years in jail and is also banned from owning firearms for life.
