An Edmonton man, who’s been convicted of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, is on the lam after failing to show up for his sentencing hearing.

Three Canada-wide warrants have been issued after Sinan Hadi, 35, did not attend court for sentencing and turn in his travel documents.

On September 24, 2016, Hadi and a female teenager were involved in a collision in the west end.

Police said Hadi convinced the teen to get into his vehicle, where he drove her to multiple locations and then sexually assaulted her.

Authorities said the pair did not know one another.

Hadi is described as 5’10” tall, 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477