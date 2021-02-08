EDMONTON -- A number of south Edmonton roads are closed after a serious one-vehicle crash Monday morning.

A man crashed his vehicle on the westbound lanes of 34 Avenue, just east of Gateway Boulevard, at 10:55 a.m., police said.

Firefighters took him out of the vehicle and paramedics drove him to hospital with critical injuries, EPS added.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area after police closed the eastbound lanes between 99 Street and Gateway Boulevard as well as 34 Avenue westbound.