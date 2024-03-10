EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dead, 62-year-old Edmonton woman charged after shooting near Vermillion Saturday

    A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Vermillion River County early Saturday morning.

    RCMP were called to a rural home around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Edmonton man Edward Hubert Beharrell dead.

    Officers said the death appeared suspicious and they arrested the other person in the home, a 62-year-old woman from Edmonton.

    The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

    Cherry Skrenkowich was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. She has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster on March 12.

