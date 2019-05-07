

CTV Edmonton





A 21-year-old man is dead after an incident overnight in south Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment parking lot at 122 Street and Whitemud Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics attempted to save the man’s life, but he died on scene.

A tent has now been erected at the scene, and officers are currently on site.

Witnesses told police that the victim was involved in altercation with a group of suspects.

A neighbour told CTV News that he heard yelling and screaming before the man died.

“I came outside to find a guy on the ground bleeding. I asked what happened and his buddy said he got stabbed, so me and the girl that live close to me went and waited with him on scene until the ambulance come.”

Police say they do not believe the incident was random. They are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.