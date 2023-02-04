Man dead after being found injured in north Edmonton

Police are investigating after the death of a man in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood in north Edmonton on Friday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., police received a report of a weapons complaint in Lago Lindo. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with "serious injuries," EPS added.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but the man died due to his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.