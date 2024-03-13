Man dead after being hit by LRT early Wednesday

A man is dead after he was hit by an LRT train early Wednesday morning on Edmonton's south side.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release they were called at 12:42 a.m. to the scene of the fatal collision on the Capital Line.

Police received a report that a man was running westbound across 111 Street at 43 Avenue when he was hit by a southbound train.

The crossing arms were down and warning lights were activated at the time, police said.

The 37-year-old died at the scene.

The EPS major collision investigations section continues to investigate the incident.