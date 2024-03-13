EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dead after being hit by LRT early Wednesday

    An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man is dead after he was hit by an LRT train early Wednesday morning on Edmonton's south side.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release they were called at 12:42 a.m. to the scene of the fatal collision on the Capital Line.

    Police received a report that a man was running westbound across 111 Street at 43 Avenue when he was hit by a southbound train.

    The crossing arms were down and warning lights were activated at the time, police said.

    The 37-year-old died at the scene.

    The EPS major collision investigations section continues to investigate the incident.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News