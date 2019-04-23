

CTV Edmonton





A man is dead after a boating accident south of Grande Prairie on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bear Creek River near Highway 668 around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to RCMP, two people were on the river in a jet boat when they encountered strong rapids and the boat capsized.

A 42-year-old man in the boat was able to swim to shore and notify emergency crews.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The boat has not been recovered.