A 63-year-old man is dead after falling from a climbing area in Jasper National Park.

Police were called to the Leach Lake area around 4 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call that a climber had fallen about 30 metres.

When they arrived, they found the man, who was pronounced dead on scene about 30 minutes later.

The victim has been identified as Steven Stanko from Jasper. Stanko was climbing with another man and a local couple when he fell.

Police say the fall was accidental, and no further information will be released.