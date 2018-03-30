A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Grande Prairie Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said a pickup truck and a semi-truck were involved in a head-on collision on Forestry Trunk Road at the 8 kilometre mark near Debolt at approximately 5 p.m., RCMP said.

A 22-year-old passenger in the pickup truck is dead, and the 39-year-old driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The lone occupant of the semi-truck was not injured in the collision.

RCMP is investigating the factors that led to the collision.