A 28-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Morinville, Alta. Friday night.

RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 28, just north of Township Road 570, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

A car travelling south lost control and hit a truck travelling north, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the highway was “extremely icy” at the time of the crash.