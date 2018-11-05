Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dead after crash north of Edmonton
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 3:22PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 3:24PM MST
A 28-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Morinville, Alta. Friday night.
RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 28, just north of Township Road 570, at approximately 8:40 p.m.
A car travelling south lost control and hit a truck travelling north, police said.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP said the highway was “extremely icy” at the time of the crash.