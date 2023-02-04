Man dead after crash on Highway 43

Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck.

A pickup truck travelling west rear ended a semi truck at the Highway 43X and Highway 43 intersection, according to RCMP.

The man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the only one in that vehicle.

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor physical injuries, added police.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene.

"The westbound lanes are closed and eastbound traffic will be down to one lane to allow for westbound traffic," said RCMP in a news release.

"Motorists can expect a lengthy delay and are asked to avoid the area."