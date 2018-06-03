A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle against a guard rail on a highway near Gibbons late Saturday afternoon.

Mounties responded to the single-vehicle collision at Highways 28 and 28A at 6:11 p.m. The 34-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead on scene, RCMP said.

Police are investigating the factors that led to the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, and RCMP left the scene at 9 p.m.