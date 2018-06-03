Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dead after crashing motorcycle on highway near Gibbons
Police and EMS responded to a fatal motorcycle collision near Gibbons on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 10:27AM MDT
A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle against a guard rail on a highway near Gibbons late Saturday afternoon.
Mounties responded to the single-vehicle collision at Highways 28 and 28A at 6:11 p.m. The 34-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead on scene, RCMP said.
Police are investigating the factors that led to the crash.
Traffic was reduced to one lane, and RCMP left the scene at 9 p.m.