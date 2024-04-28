Man dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 16 Saturday
An Edmonton man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday evening in Strathcona County.
RCMP were called to Highway 16 and Highway 21 around 6:18 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle dead.
Reports from witnesses suggest the motorcycle driver lost control of the bike and it flipped.
RCMP did not say any other vehicles were involved.
