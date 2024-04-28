EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Man dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 16 Saturday

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    An Edmonton man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday evening in Strathcona County.

    RCMP were called to Highway 16 and Highway 21 around 6:18 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found the 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle dead.

    Reports from witnesses suggest the motorcycle driver lost control of the bike and it flipped.

    RCMP did not say any other vehicles were involved. 

