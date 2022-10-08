Man dead after reported shooting in south Edmonton: EPS

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton after a reported shooting on Friday.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a home in the area of 106 Street and 79 Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to hospital where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.