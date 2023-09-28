Edmonton

    • Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof

    Edmonton police on scene at West Edmonton Mall following the death of a man in a parkade mishap on Sept. 28, 2023. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police on scene at West Edmonton Mall following the death of a man in a parkade mishap on Sept. 28, 2023. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

    A man is dead following a mishap Thursday at West Edmonton Mall's parkade.

    Edmonton police said in a media release they received a report at 1:45 p.m. the 18-year-old man was standing up in the sunroof of a Toyota Camry driving in the north parkade when he struck a concrete beam while the car was passing underneath a ramp.

    Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 17-year-old boy driving the car and a 15-year-old female passenger were not hurt, police said.

    Invesigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash-cam footage of it to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News