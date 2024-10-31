EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man dead after SUV collides with semi south of Edmonton: police

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person is dead after a crash west of Wetaskiwin on Wednesday.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 22 near Township Road 454 around 6:30 p.m. for a crash involving a semi and an SUV.

    The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Edmonton man, was declared dead at the scene.

    The man driving the semi was not injured.

    Police say the SUV crossed the centre line and hit the truck.

    No further details have been released.

