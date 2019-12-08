Man dead after trailer fire north of Edmonton
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 4:44PM MST
One man was killed in a residential trailer fire in Clyde, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A second person escaped, officials said. (Courtesy: Andreea Resmerita/Westlock News)
EDMONTON -- A man died in a trailer fire north of Edmonton Sunday morning.
RCMP say Westlock County Fire Services were called at 9:55 a.m. for the fire in Clyde, east of Westlock.
Two people were inside at the time, but while the second person was able to get out, they could not save the man.
The residential trailer was burned to the ground, officials said.
Although an investigation is underway, officials said there was no indication the fire was suspicious.