A man is dead and a child is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision in Peace River on Tuesday night.

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 2 near the west end of the Peace River Bridge deck at approximately 8:37 p.m.

Police said a tractor trailer headed eastbound on Highway 2 collided head on with a minivan and a car travelling west. There’s no word on the condition of the driver of the tractor trailer.

The man driving the minivan was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said, and his passenger, an adult woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said, and his passenger, an 11-year-old boy was transported to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

RCMP is investigating the collision and all possible factors are being considered.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611. TO remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.