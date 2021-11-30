Man dead in single-vehicle crash south of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Rimbey RCMP are investigating a crash in Ponoka County that left one man dead.

On Tuesday around 11:17 a.m., RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 20 and Highway 53.

According to police, the 62-year-old man and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers said a truck was travelling north on Range Road 20 when it went off the road and struck a fence before coming to a stop in a field.

The investigation into a cause is ongoing but police said no further information will be released.