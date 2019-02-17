Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating the death of a man who was injured in an altercation Saturday night.

Police were called to 100 Avenue and 92 Street around 5 p.m. Saturday. They found and took to hospital a 48-year-old man who was seriously injured.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on scene and taken into custody.

The victim later died in hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 20 in Edmonton.

RCMP asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Those with information about the incident were asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.