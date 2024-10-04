EDMONTON
    • Man dies after becoming trapped in trench in Parkland County

    Rescue crews on the scene of a trench collapse in Parkland County near Duffield on Oct. 4, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton) Rescue crews on the scene of a trench collapse in Parkland County near Duffield on Oct. 4, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man is dead after he became trapped in a trench on Friday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to a rural property near the hamlet of Duffield in Parkland County at 10:07 a.m.

    A technical rescue team from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to participate in the rescue.

    Despite that, Mounties say the man was dead by the time they arrived on scene.

    Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

    No other details have been released.

    The hamlet of Duffield is about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton and five kilometres south of Highway 16. 

