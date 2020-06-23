EDMONTON -- One man is dead after a crash involving a car and a CP train Tuesday morning, Strathcona County RCMP said.

Mounties responded to the area of Range Road 222 and Township Road 544 at approximately 9:33 a.m.

The car was northbound on Range Road 222 when it struck the side of the eastbound train, RCMP said.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, died on scene, police said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The train received minimal damage and there were no hazardous materials released, RCMP said.

Traffic is no longer being rerouted.