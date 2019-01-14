

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after a single vehicle collision in Red Deer.

Police were called to Taylor Drive between 45 Street and 47 Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

A man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, but say weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The name of the victim is not being released.