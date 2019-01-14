Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dies after early morning crash in Red Deer
(File image)
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 11:47AM MST
One person has died after a single vehicle collision in Red Deer.
Police were called to Taylor Drive between 45 Street and 47 Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.
A man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating, but say weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The name of the victim is not being released.