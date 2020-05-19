EDMONTON -- The 24-year-old man who fell or jumped out of a west Edmonton balcony during a confrontation with police last week has died, the police's watchdog said.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a possible assault in progress at an apartment suite in the area of 170 Street and 64 Avenue last Thursday at 3:30 a.m.

The officers forced entry into the suite and a confrontation broke where "several less-lethal use force options were deployed," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said.

The man then went onto the balcony and either jumped or fell from the fourth floor, ASIRT said.

Evidence suggests there were no police officers on the balcony at the time, ASIRT said. There were three other people in the suite at the time: a 28-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and a two-year-old child.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Saturday, ASIRT said.

ASIRT are asking anyone in the area of the assault at that time if they witnessed or have video to contact them at 780-644-1483.

The investigation will attempt to determine if a police officer caused or contributed to the man's death.