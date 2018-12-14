

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 19-year-old who sustained life-threatening injuries in a November crash has died.

He struck a light standard on the on-ramp to the eastbound Yellowhead Trail on Nov. 19, after appearing to lose control of his vehicle on an icy surface.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remained until Friday.

Edmonton Police Service said it believes alcohol and drugs were not factors, but that speed and road conditions were likely factors in the collision.